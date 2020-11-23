New 2022 cars now looking to be only 1 sec slower?

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UK to Ban Sales of New Gasoline and Diesel Cars by 2030



The UK initially planned to ban the sale of new cars that run on only gasoline or diesel by 2035. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:23 Published 1 week ago UK will ban new gas-powered cars by 2030



Britain will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030, five years earlier than previously planned, as part of what Prime Minister Boris Johnson is casting as a "green revolution".. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09 Published 1 week ago Ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans brought forward to 2030



Sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans will be phased out by 2030, BorisJohnson has confirmed as he set out his 10-point plan for a “green industrialrevolution”. The move brings the ban on.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:55 Published 2 weeks ago