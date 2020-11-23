Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce LIVE: Full commentary of heavyweight showdown THIS WEEK – UK start time, live stream and undercard
Monday, 23 November 2020 () Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce face off this weekend in an eagerly-awaited heavyweight showdown. The British rivals were originally scheduled to go head-to-head in April before rearranged dates in July and October also had to be scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both fighters have been in warm-up action recently – Joyce took out Michael […]