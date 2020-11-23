Global  
 

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce LIVE: Full commentary of heavyweight showdown THIS WEEK – UK start time, live stream and undercard

talkSPORT Monday, 23 November 2020
Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce face off this weekend in an eagerly-awaited heavyweight showdown. The British rivals were originally scheduled to go head-to-head in April before rearranged dates in July and October also had to be scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both fighters have been in warm-up action recently – Joyce took out Michael […]
Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce: UK start time, full undercard, talkSPORT commentary and Tale of the Tape for British heavyweight blockbuster this weekend

 The heavyweight blockbuster between Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce is almost upon us. Dubois, 23, is one of British boxing’s hottest prospects and boasts an...
talkSPORT