Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jack Wilshere jovially offers to solve Arsenal’s lack of creativity in reply to Piers Morgan questioning club’s poor form

talkSPORT Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Jack Wilshere has jovially offered to return to Arsenal in an attempt to improve their floundering form. The Gunners have failed to score from open play in 450 minutes of Premier League football, which has resulted in just one win from their past five games. Mikel Arteta’s side on Sunday held on for a goalless […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like