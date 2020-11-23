‘There is big club bias with VAR’ – Troy Deeney makes huge claim after Manchester United vs West Brom penalty drama
Monday, 23 November 2020 () Troy Deeney has boldly claimed there is a ‘clear big club bias’ when it comes to VAR in the Premier League. The Watford striker’s verdict comes after yet ANOTHER weekend of controversy, which saw Manchester United benefit from a number of calls in their narrow win over West Brom. First, the Baggies were awarded a […]
Bruno Fernandes was involved in penalty drama at both ends against West Bromas the midfielder secured Manchester United’s first home league win of theseason. The referee awarded West Brom a penalty early in the second half, onlyto overturn the decision after watching back Bruno Fernandes’...
In an era of on-demand consumption, many amateur soothsayers would have you believe that "live TV is dead". Try telling that to the millions who tune in to live televised sport every week. Live linear..
Watch the moment a fight broke out between passengers in the middle of a Ryanair flight. Two male passengers were filmed running down the aisle towards a fight at the front of the plane between a woman..