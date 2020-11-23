Global  
 

‘There is big club bias with VAR’ – Troy Deeney makes huge claim after Manchester United vs West Brom penalty drama

talkSPORT Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Troy Deeney has boldly claimed there is a ‘clear big club bias’ when it comes to VAR in the Premier League. The Watford striker’s verdict comes after yet ANOTHER weekend of controversy, which saw Manchester United benefit from a number of calls in their narrow win over West Brom. First, the Baggies were awarded a […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Manchester United scrape to first home league win after penalty controversy

Manchester United scrape to first home league win after penalty controversy 01:25

 Bruno Fernandes was involved in penalty drama at both ends against West Bromas the midfielder secured Manchester United’s first home league win of theseason. The referee awarded West Brom a penalty early in the second half, onlyto overturn the decision after watching back Bruno Fernandes’...

