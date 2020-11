You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Klopp impressed by Liverpool response to difficult week



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised his side's response to 'not the best week'as they prepare to face FC Midtjylland in the Champions League group stage. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published on October 26, 2020 Anfield boss puts rivalry aside to praise Marcus Rashford for school meals drive



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Marcus Rashford for showing thekind of leadership the Government is failing to provide with his campaign forfree school meals. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published on October 23, 2020 Liverpool's hammering at Villa is result that 'should not happen' - Jurgen Klopp



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said his players had made “massive mistakes” inthe 7-2 thrashing at Aston Villa, adding “a game like tonight should nothappen”. Klopp’s Premier League champions.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07 Published on October 5, 2020