Undertaker’s Final Farewell: Hologram of Deadman’s former manager Paul Bearer appears in his emotional goodbye to WWE fans at Survivor Series
Monday, 23 November 2020 () A hologram of Paul Bearer appeared next to The Undertaker in his ‘Final Farewell’ at Survivor Series. Bearer, who passed away in 2013, was The Deadman’s manager during the 1990s and 2000s. The Undertaker, who announced his retirement earlier this year, said his goodbyes to the WWE Universe after a stellar 30-year career to close […]