Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Undertaker’s Final Farewell: Hologram of Deadman’s former manager Paul Bearer appears in his emotional goodbye to WWE fans at Survivor Series

talkSPORT Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
A hologram of Paul Bearer appeared next to The Undertaker in his ‘Final Farewell’ at Survivor Series. Bearer, who passed away in 2013, was The Deadman’s manager during the 1990s and 2000s. The Undertaker, who announced his retirement earlier this year, said his goodbyes to the WWE Universe after a stellar 30-year career to close […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sports Illustrated - Published
News video: Will the Survivor Series Be the Final Farewell for The Undertaker?

Will the Survivor Series Be the Final Farewell for The Undertaker? 02:41

 SI's Justin Barrasso shares his thoughts on the Survivor Series possibly being The Undertaker's final match.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Which NFL Players Would Dominate As A WWE Survivor Series Team? [Video]

Which NFL Players Would Dominate As A WWE Survivor Series Team?

Mark Titus and Charlotte Wilder created an NFL Survivor Series Team and special guest Ryan Satin picked his favorite. Rob Gronkowski was an obvious choice, but who else made the list?

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:58Published
WWE's The Undertaker on his three-decade run and not transitioning to Hollywood [Video]

WWE's The Undertaker on his three-decade run and not transitioning to Hollywood

Mark Calaway, known to WWE fans as "The Undertaker," chats with USA TODAY's Brian Truitt about the 30th anniversary of his character.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:18Published
Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy have rebooked his farewell tour for 2022' [Video]

Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy have rebooked his farewell tour for 2022'

Ozzy Osbourne's manager and wife Sharon has assured fans the Prince of Darkness will return to the stage to complete his final tour in 2022.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Paul Heyman says The Undertaker had ‘arguably the greatest ever WWE career’ and comments on Brock Lesnar’s future

 This Sunday, The Undertaker has his ‘final farewell’ in WWE at Survivor Series. The Deadman will be making his final appearance at the same event he made his...
talkSPORT