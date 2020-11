You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Fanalysis NFL Week 11: Top Plays



CBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 11 with sports handicapper Geoff Sheasby in the latest edition of Fanalysis. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 10:13 Published 2 days ago Michael Vick: Mahomes' Chiefs won't allow LV Raiders to defeat them a 2nd time this NFL season | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Michael Vick joins the show to preview the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders. Vick feels there's no way Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will allow the Raiders to prevail.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:35 Published 3 days ago Colin Cowherd plays the 3-Word Game after NFL Week 10 | THE HERD



On today's edition of Best for Last, Colin Cowherd plays his weekly NFL 3-word game. Hear Colin sum up this week's slate of games in only 3 words each. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 06:27 Published 1 week ago