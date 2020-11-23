Global  
 

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce: UK start time, full undercard, talkSPORT commentary and Tale of the Tape for British heavyweight blockbuster this weekend

talkSPORT Monday, 23 November 2020
The heavyweight blockbuster between Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce is almost upon us. Dubois, 23, is one of British boxing’s hottest prospects and boasts an impressive record of 14 knockouts from his 15 professional fights. He dispatched of Japan’s Kyotaro Fujimoto last December but is now set for the biggest test of his fledgling professional […]
