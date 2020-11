You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources An Ohio high school football season that won't soon be forgotten | High School Insider, 11/24/20



No one will soon forget this unique Ohio high school football season. The Ohio High School Athletic Association conducted the remaining six state football finals this past weekend in Massillon. Those.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 23:37 Published 4 days ago Ohio State holds off Indiana to stay towards the top of the Amway Coaches Poll



USA TODAY Sports' Paul Myerberg breaks down the latest Amway Coaches Poll. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:42 Published 6 days ago High School Football: Luers Looking to Punch Ticket to State Finals



It's not often you see a team make a run to the state finals after finishing the regular season three games under .500, but Bishop Luers is one win away from doing just that. Credit: WFFT Published 1 week ago