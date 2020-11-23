Global  
 

Shannon Sharpe: Aaron Rodgers has to take a lot of the blame for Packers' loss to Colts in WK 11 | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe: Aaron Rodgers has to take a lot of the blame for Packers' loss to Colts in WK 11 | UNDISPUTEDAaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers saw their 28-14 halftime lead slip away against the Indianapolis Colts yesterday and had to get a field goal with seconds remaining just to force overtime. Green Bay won the coin toss, but a fumble by Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the second play gave Indy the ball on their own 30 for the game-winning field goal. Rodgers finished the game with just over 300 passing yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Packers' loss.
