Shannon Sharpe: Patrick Mahomes is the NFL MVP and it’s not even close | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Shannon Sharpe: Patrick Mahomes is the NFL MVP and it’s not even close | UNDISPUTEDPatrick Mahomes refused to let the Kansas City Chiefs lose to the Oakland Raiders twice in 1 season. Down 31-to-28 with 1:43 remaining, Mahomes surgically moved the ball down the field for the go-ahead touchdown leaving Vegas with only 28 seconds left. Mahomes went 6 of 7 for 75 yards on the last drive that took only 1:15 to seal the win. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Mahomes' performance.
 Patrick Mahomes refused to let the Kansas City Chiefs lose to the Oakland Raiders twice in 1 season. Down 31-to-28 with 1:43 remaining, Mahomes surgically moved the ball down the field for the go-ahead touchdown leaving Vegas with only 28 seconds left. Mahomes went 6 of 7 for 75 yards on the last...

