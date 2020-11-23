Dave Lowry joins son Adam with NHL's Jets as assistant coach
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The Winnipeg Jets have hired Dave Lowry as an assistant coach after the 55-year-old from Sudbury, Ont., spent last season as head coach of the Western Hockey League's Brandon Wheat Kings.
The Winnipeg Jets have hired Dave Lowry as an assistant coach after the 55-year-old from Sudbury, Ont., spent last season as head coach of the Western Hockey League's Brandon Wheat Kings.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources