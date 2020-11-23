Global  
 

Dave Lowry joins son Adam with NHL's Jets as assistant coach

CBC.ca Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The Winnipeg Jets have hired Dave Lowry as an assistant coach after the 55-year-old from Sudbury, Ont., spent last season as head coach of the Western Hockey League's Brandon Wheat Kings.
