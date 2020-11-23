Raptors sign Alex Len to help fill void created by Ibaka, Gasol departures: report
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The Toronto Raptors continued to shore up their frontcourt on Monday, reportedly signing former Sacramento centre Alex Len. The seven-footer averaged 5.9 points in 15 games with the Kings following a February trade from Atlanta.
The Toronto Raptors continued to shore up their frontcourt on Monday, reportedly signing former Sacramento centre Alex Len. The seven-footer averaged 5.9 points in 15 games with the Kings following a February trade from Atlanta.
|
|
You Might Like