NFL expands sideline mask mandate, tightens other COVID-19 protocols
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 (
5 minutes ago) The NFL has expanded its mandate for mask usage on the sideline and is threatening discipline for those who violate the league's updated COVID-19 protocols.
