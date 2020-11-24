Griezmann: Messi said he was going to death with me and I feel it every day Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann insisted his relationship with Lionel Messi was good, saying he felt the star was ready to go to “death” with him. Griezmann has struggled to make his mark at Barcelona since arriving from Atletico Madrid for €120million last year. The forward’s relationship with Messi has been questioned, and Griezmann admitted his […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

