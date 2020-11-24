Ronaldo doesn´t receive special treatment at Juventus, says Pirlo

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ronaldo returns to Juventus after Covid recovery



Cristiano Ronaldo will make his return to the Champions League on Wednesday (November 4) after missing Juventus' opening two matches. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:52 Published 3 weeks ago Juventus' ‘Ronaldo is not my problem’, says Barca's Koeman



Barca coach Ronald Koeman hopes Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in Wednesday's Champions League match. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:55 Published on October 27, 2020 Pirlo hopes Ronaldo tests negative ahead of Barca match



Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a nervy wait to find out if his latest COVID-19 test is negative and he's able to play for Juventus in the Champions League against Barxelona and Lionel Messi. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:45 Published on October 27, 2020