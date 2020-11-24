Ronaldo doesn´t receive special treatment at Juventus, says Pirlo
Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo insisted Cristiano Ronaldo does not receive any special treatment at the Serie A giants. Ronaldo has made a fine start to the season for Juve, scoring eight goals in his first six games. His brace guided Juve past Cagliari 2-0 on Saturday, and Ronaldo has scored 29 of Juve’s 59 Serie […]
