Jose Mourinho, Tottenham show they're in title race; Barcelona in free fall; Zlatan the hero for Milan

ESPN Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Tottenham aren't top of the league by accident, but Jose Mourinho can still fine-tune this team for a title race. ALSO: Barcelona are a mess.
News video: Tottenham top the Premier League after win against City

Tottenham top the Premier League after win against City

 Jose Mourinho watched Tottenham produce one of his trademark performances tosecure a 2-0 home win over Manchester City. Counter-attacking goals in eachhalf from Son Heung-min and substitute Giovani Lo Celso handed Spurs astatement victory despite Pep Guardiola’s men dominating possession.

Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester [Video]

Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester

A round-up of the weekend's Premier League action as Jose Mourinho's Tottenhamtake top spot before Liverpool leapfrog Leicester with a 3-0 win.

Merse: Spurs can win the title [Video]

Merse: Spurs can win the title

Soccer Saturday's Paul Merson believes Jose Mourinho's winning mentality gives Tottenham a genuine chance of winning the title.

Man City boss Guardiola hopes Messi ends career at Barcelona [Video]

Man City boss Guardiola hopes Messi ends career at Barcelona

Pep Guardiola says he hopes, as a Barcelona fan, that Lionel Messi finishes his career at the Spanish club.

