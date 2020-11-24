Global  
 

Jarryd Hayne rape trial: Accuser describes injuries in court

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Jarryd Hayne rape trial: Accuser describes injuries in courtWARNING: Disturbing content A woman has told a jury former NRL superstar Jarryd Hayne allegedly held her face down, pulled her clothes and sexually assaulted her inside a Newcastle bedroom, causing gruesome injuries that led to...
