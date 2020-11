EPL: 'Boys were on fire,' says Liverpool boss Klopp

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Klopp: My boys were on fire



Jurgen Klopp lauds his Liverpool team following their 3-0 win over Leicester to move up to second in the Premier League. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:37 Published 1 day ago Trailer released for Liverpool title win documentary, The End Of The Storm



Trailer released for a documentary reliving Liverpool's first title win in 30years, The End Of The Storm. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:13 Published 2 weeks ago Klopp impressed by Liverpool response to difficult week



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised his side's response to 'not the best week'as they prepare to face FC Midtjylland in the Champions League group stage. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published on October 26, 2020