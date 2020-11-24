Global  
 

One News Page

Jared Goff, Rams hold off Buccaneers to take NFC West lead

CBC.ca Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Jared Goff threw for 376 yards and three touchdowns, and Matt Gay kicked a 40-yard field goal with 2:36 remaining to give the Los Angeles Rams a 27-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.
