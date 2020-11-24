Jared Goff, Rams hold off Buccaneers to take NFC West lead
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Jared Goff threw for 376 yards and three touchdowns, and Matt Gay kicked a 40-yard field goal with 2:36 remaining to give the Los Angeles Rams a 27-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.
