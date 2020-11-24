Frank Lampard rates Chelsea FC’s Premier League title chances
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Frank Lampard has insisted that he is not getting carried away by Chelsea FC’s position towards the top of the Premier League table. The Blues have won their last three games in the top flight on the bounce to leave them just two points behind joint leaders Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC after nine games […]
Frank Lampard has insisted that he is not getting carried away by Chelsea FC’s position towards the top of the Premier League table. The Blues have won their last three games in the top flight on the bounce to leave them just two points behind joint leaders Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC after nine games […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources