Basketball: Steven Adams reportedly signs two-year $50 million NBA extension with New Orleans Pelicans

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Basketball: Steven Adams reportedly signs two-year $50 million NBA extension with New Orleans PelicansKiwi basketball star Steven Adams has committed his future to the New Orleans Pelicans, penning a contract extension just days after being traded.The NBA centre has reportedly signed a two-year US$35 million ($50 million) deal that...
