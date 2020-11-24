Everton encouraged to poach Daniel James from Man Utd to give them squad depth
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Manchester United signed Daniel James from Swansea last summer though the Welsh winger has struggled at times at Old Trafford and Danny Mills believes Everton should sign James
Manchester United signed Daniel James from Swansea last summer though the Welsh winger has struggled at times at Old Trafford and Danny Mills believes Everton should sign James
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources