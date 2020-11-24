Ex-Bucs kicker Gay lifts Rams: 'You can't write it'
Matt Gay, who was waived by the Bucs before the season and recently signed by the Rams, kicked a 40-yard field goal with 2:36 remaining on Monday Night Football to beat his former team in his return to Tampa Bay.
