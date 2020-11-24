Aston Villa and England star Jack Grealish pleads guilty to two charges of careless driving

Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish on Tuesday pleaded guilty to two charges of careless driving. Grealish, the 25-year-old England international, admitted one offence in connection with a crash which occurred in March just days after the United Kingdom entered coronavirus lockdown. Said offence is in connection with a collision involving his £80,000 Range Rover in […]