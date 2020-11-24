Aston Villa and England star Jack Grealish pleads guilty to two charges of careless driving
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish on Tuesday pleaded guilty to two charges of careless driving. Grealish, the 25-year-old England international, admitted one offence in connection with a crash which occurred in March just days after the United Kingdom entered coronavirus lockdown. Said offence is in connection with a collision involving his £80,000 Range Rover in […]
