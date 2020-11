Tom Brady struggles, throws two interceptions in Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to Rams



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost for the third time in prime-time this season. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:31 Published 1 hour ago

Cousin Sal: Aaron Donald will be in Tom Brady's face all game, I'll take the Rams | FOX BET LIVE



The Los Angeles Rams are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight in NFL Week 11, and Cousin Sal says this will be a game of matchups. Although Tom Brady may have handled Green Bay Packers' Aaron.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:47 Published 14 hours ago