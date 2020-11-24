Global  
 

Jose Mourinho scoffs huge £500 ham leg after 'promise' to Sergio Reguilon

Daily Star Tuesday, 24 November 2020
Jose Mourinho scoffs huge £500 ham leg after 'promise' to Sergio ReguilonTottenham boss Jose Mourinho has amused fans with his Instagram account and has now taken to the social media platform to share a picture of himself and Sergio Reguilon with a huge ham leg
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Jose reveals lost bet with Reguilon

Jose reveals lost bet with Reguilon 02:20

 Jose Mourinho has revealed on Instagram how a lost bet has seen him spend £500 on some Spanish ham for Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon.

