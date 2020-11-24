‘I’d take Jack Wilshere back at Arsenal tomorrow’ – Darren Bent urges Gunners to end creative block by re-signing star on pay-as-you-play contract Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Arsenal have been told to fix their lack of midfield creativity by re-signing Jack Wilshere on a free transfer. Gunners fan and former Premier League striker Darren Bent says bringing the 28-year-old back to the Emirates is a no-brainer, telling talkSPORT: ‘I’d take him back tomorrow!’ Manager Mikel Arteta has admitted he is ‘worried’ about […] 👓 View full article

