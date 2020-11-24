Club Brugge star Emmanuel Dennis axed for Champions League clash vs Borussia Dortmund… because ‘he couldn’t sit where he wanted on team bus’
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Emmanuel Dennis has been axed from the Club Brugge squad to face Borussia Dortmund for the most remarkable of reasons. Reportedly, he will not feature in Tuesday evening’s Champions League clash… because he couldn’t sit in his preferred seat on the team bus! The winger could also be fined for an alleged outburst as Belgian […]
