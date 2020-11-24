Odds tumble on Aston Villa coach John Terry becoming Derby boss
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Aston Villa assistant coach John Terry is now the odds-on favourite to become the next Derby County manager and fans of the Championship club have a theory after Steve McClaren's return.
Aston Villa assistant coach John Terry is now the odds-on favourite to become the next Derby County manager and fans of the Championship club have a theory after Steve McClaren's return.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources