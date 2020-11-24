Global  
 

Odds tumble on Aston Villa coach John Terry becoming Derby boss

Lichfield Mercury Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Odds tumble on Aston Villa coach John Terry becoming Derby bossAston Villa assistant coach John Terry is now the odds-on favourite to become the next Derby County manager and fans of the Championship club have a theory after Steve McClaren's return.
