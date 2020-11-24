Brandon Marshall: Tom Brady should own the loss; talks LA Rams win over TB Bucs | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Brandon Marshall has to eat his words in support of Tom Brady after a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Brandon feels Tom Brady should own this loss rather than deflect due to multiple mistakes during the game.
Brandon Marshall has to eat his words in support of Tom Brady after a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Brandon feels Tom Brady should own this loss rather than deflect due to multiple mistakes during the game.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources