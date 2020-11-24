Global  
 

Brandon Marshall: Tom Brady should own the loss; talks LA Rams win over TB Bucs | FIRST THINGS FIRST

FOX Sports Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Brandon Marshall: Tom Brady should own the loss; talks LA Rams win over TB Bucs | FIRST THINGS FIRSTBrandon Marshall has to eat his words in support of Tom Brady after a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Brandon feels Tom Brady should own this loss rather than deflect due to multiple mistakes during the game.
News video: Cousin Sal: Aaron Donald will be in Tom Brady's face all game, I'll take the Rams | FOX BET LIVE

Cousin Sal: Aaron Donald will be in Tom Brady's face all game, I'll take the Rams | FOX BET LIVE 03:47

 The Los Angeles Rams are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight in NFL Week 11, and Cousin Sal says this will be a game of matchups. Although Tom Brady may have handled Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers, hear why Cousin Sal thinks it's the 'other' Aaron, Aaron Donald, that Brady will have trouble...

