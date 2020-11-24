Skip Bayless: Lakers didn’t steal Montrezl Harrell, the Clippers didn’t want him back | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless: Tom Brady is not going to fight with Bruce Arians, he'll prove himself on the field | UNDISPUTED



Bruce Arians hasn’t held back from criticizing Tom Brady after losses. It was also reported this week from a source close to Brady that the head coach was trying to deflect blame to his starting.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:04 Published 7 hours ago

Lakers, Clippers Both Slated To Play Christmas Day As Training Camp Begins



Both the Lakers and Clippers are set to play on Christmas Day, but unlike last season, they won’t be facing each other. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:59 Published 9 hours ago