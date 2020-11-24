Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skip Bayless: Lakers didn't steal Montrezl Harrell, the Clippers didn't want him back | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Skip Bayless: Lakers didn't steal Montrezl Harrell, the Clippers didn't want him back | UNDISPUTEDMontrezl Harrell spoke with the media yesterday for his first time since leaving the Los Angeles Clippers for the Lakers. The reigning 6th man of the year said joining the Lakers was a quote 'business decision,' and when he was asked if the Clippers wanted him back, he replied 'Obviously it doesn’t seem that way, does it?' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Montrezl Harrell leaving the Clippers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Skip Bayless: Lakers didn't steal Montrezl Harrell, the Clippers didn't want him back | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless: Lakers didn't steal Montrezl Harrell, the Clippers didn't want him back | UNDISPUTED 02:43

 Montrezl Harrell spoke with the media yesterday for his first time since leaving the Los Angeles Clippers for the Lakers. The reigning 6th man of the year said joining the Lakers was a quote 'business decision,' and when he was asked if the Clippers wanted him back, he replied 'Obviously it doesn’t...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Skip Bayless: Tom Brady is not going to fight with Bruce Arians, he'll prove himself on the field | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless: Tom Brady is not going to fight with Bruce Arians, he'll prove himself on the field | UNDISPUTED

Bruce Arians hasn’t held back from criticizing Tom Brady after losses. It was also reported this week from a source close to Brady that the head coach was trying to deflect blame to his starting..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:04Published
Lakers, Clippers Both Slated To Play Christmas Day As Training Camp Begins [Video]

Lakers, Clippers Both Slated To Play Christmas Day As Training Camp Begins

Both the Lakers and Clippers are set to play on Christmas Day, but unlike last season, they won’t be facing each other.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:59Published
Shannon Sharpe on LeBron's confidence that 'younger' Lakers can repeat as Champions | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe on LeBron's confidence that 'younger' Lakers can repeat as Champions | UNDISPUTED

According to reports, the Los Angeles Lakers will be facing Luka and the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day, just 3 days after the season tips off. Looking ahead to this season while appearing on the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Skip Bayless: Lakers didn’t steal Montrezl Harrell, the Clippers didn’t want him back | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless: Lakers didn’t steal Montrezl Harrell, the Clippers didn’t want him back | UNDISPUTED Montrezl Harrell spoke with the media yesterday for his first time since leaving the Los Angeles Clippers for the Lakers. The reigning 6th man of the year said...
FOX Sports