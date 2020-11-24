Skip Bayless: Lakers didn't steal Montrezl Harrell, the Clippers didn't want him back | UNDISPUTED
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () Montrezl Harrell spoke with the media yesterday for his first time since leaving the Los Angeles Clippers for the Lakers. The reigning 6th man of the year said joining the Lakers was a quote 'business decision,' and when he was asked if the Clippers wanted him back, he replied 'Obviously it doesn’t seem that way, does it?' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Montrezl Harrell leaving the Clippers.
