Dynamo Kiev 0-4 Barcelona: Braithwaite brace seals comfortable win Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Martin Braithwaite scored twice as Barcelona eased to a 4-0 victory over Dynamo Kiev in Champions League Group G on Tuesday. After an underwhelming first-half display, Ronald Koeman’s side took the lead early in the second period with a fine finish from Sergino Dest. Braithwaite netted his first goal in Europe for Barca with a […] 👓 View full article

