Manchester United target Jadon Sancho channels inner David Beckham with stunning free-kick for Borussia Dortmund in Champions League victory

talkSPORT Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Jadon Sancho underlined why Manchester United spent most of the summer pursuing him with a stunning free-kick in Borussia Dortmund’s convincing 3-0 victory against Club Brugge on Tuesday night. Heading into the game Sancho had found the net just once in eight games, but the former Manchester City starlet gave a timely reminder just why […]
