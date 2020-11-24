Manchester United target Jadon Sancho channels inner David Beckham with stunning free-kick for Borussia Dortmund in Champions League victory

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Fernandes can do more than just take penalties'



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described Bruno Fernandes as a 'winner' who 'likes to take risks', after the midfielder shone in Manchester United's Champions League victory over Istanbul.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:26 Published 25 minutes ago Champions League match preview: Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir



Manchester United are preparing to take on Istanbul Basaksehir in theChampions League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 1 day ago Solskjaer seeks big Man Utd response as Basaksehir come calling



Manchester United might need as much as 12 points to qualify for the Champions league knockout stages and they cannot afford any slip-ups against Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday, according to Ole Gunnar.. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:50 Published 1 day ago