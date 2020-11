Jaguars place DE Josh Allen, CB D.J. Hayden, and S Daniel Thomas on IR Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed DE Josh Allen, CB D.J. Hayden, and S Daniel Thomas on injured reserve. The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed DE Josh Allen, CB D.J. Hayden, and S Daniel Thomas on injured reserve. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like