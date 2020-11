Daniel Ríos scores late into extra time to give Nashville a 1-0 lead over Toronto FC Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

After Nashville SC missed numerous chances, it was Daniel Ríos who finally converted late into extra time to give Nashville a 1-0 lead over Toronto FC. After Nashville SC missed numerous chances, it was Daniel Ríos who finally converted late into extra time to give Nashville a 1-0 lead over Toronto FC. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like