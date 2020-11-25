Global  
 

Lionel Messi left out, FC Barcelona beat Dynamo Kyiv to seal UEFA Champions League knockout spot

DNA Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Lionel Messi was left out of the UEFA Champions League clash against Dynamo Kyiv but Barcelona sealed their spot in knockout stages with a 4-0 win.
