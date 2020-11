Favre backs Sancho to recapture best form for Dortmund Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Borussia Dortmund head coach Lucien Favre is confident Jadon Sancho will recapture his best form after scoring in Tuesday’s win over Club Brugge. Sancho became the first Englishman to score a direct free-kick in the Champions League while playing for a non-English side since David Beckham for Real Madrid in 2005. The forward has been […] 👓 View full article

