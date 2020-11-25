MLS: Sounders see off LAFC in play-offs as Nashville stun Toronto Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Defending MLS champions Seattle Sounders booked their spot in the Western Conference semi-finals after accounting for Los Angeles FC 3-1. Seattle booked their spot in the second round of the play-offs thanks to goals from Jordan Morris, Nico Lodeiro and Raul Ruidiaz on Tuesday, earning a home date with Dallas. Morris, Lodeiro and Ruidiaz all […] 👓 View full article

