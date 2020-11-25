Global  
 

BBC Sport pundit explains why Liverpool FC shouldn't sell 30-year-old to FC Barcelona

The Sport Review Wednesday, 25 November 2020
Garth Crooks has underlined Georginio Wijnaldum’s continued importance to the Liverpool FC despite reported interest from FC Barcelona. The Netherlands international was heavily linked with a move to FC Barcelona in the 2020 summer transfer window following Ronald Koeman’s appointment at Camp Nou. Wijnaldum has been a key part of Liverpool FC’s success under Jurgen […]
