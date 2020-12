News24.com | Golovkin to battle Poland's Szeremeta on 18 December Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Boxing champion Gennady Golovkin will face Kamil Szeremeta next month in Florida in a middleweight title bout originally scheduled for February but postponed due to the coronavirus. 👓 View full article

