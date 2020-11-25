Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mike Tyson net worth: How much Iron Mike has banked and what he will earn for boxing return against Roy Jones Jr

talkSPORT Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Mike Tyson is one of the most famous names in global sport and arguably the greatest boxer of all time. ‘Iron Mike’ has decided to come out of retirement at the age of 54 and will return to the ring on November 28 against Roy Jones Jr in a heavyweight exhibition bout. It’s the latest […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: At 54, Mike Tyson is getting back in the ring

At 54, Mike Tyson is getting back in the ring 01:09

 Sports Pulse: Tyson is returning to the ring to face Roy Jones Jr

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mike Tyson returns to the ring [Video]

Mike Tyson returns to the ring

Mike Tyson is returning to the ring. Take a look at this pic of the boxing champ preparing for his match-up with Roy Jones Junior.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:18Published
Mike Tyson Ready to Rumble in Legends Only League Debut [Video]

Mike Tyson Ready to Rumble in Legends Only League Debut

Staples Center will be the site for Mike Tyson's return to the ring on November 28th as he hosts an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr as part of his new Legends Only League. Jim Hill caught up with Mike..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:55Published
Skip Bayless on the Cowboys decision to keep DC Mike Nolan — There's no sense of urgency | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless on the Cowboys decision to keep DC Mike Nolan — There's no sense of urgency | UNDISPUTED

Despite the Dallas Cowboys being dead last in points allowed, Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy have faith in defensive coordinator Mike Nolan. Jerry said there is no need to make a change. Mike McCarthy..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:43Published

Related news from verified sources

AEW star Chris Jericho reveals there were talks for him to have a boxing match or to wrestle against Mike Tyson

 Mike Tyson gets back into the boxing ring next Saturday against fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. The pair will contest an eight-round exhibition match, but Tyson, 54,...
talkSPORT