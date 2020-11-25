CL: 'It represents a final,' says Inter boss Conte vs Real Madrid
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Antonio Conte's Inter Milan take on Real Madrid in tonight's Champions League clash in a game the coach describes as like a final with both sides needing a win. "For us it represents a final, after the defeat in Madrid and the two previous draws there are not many solutions," Conte said at San Siro.
*'No escape'*
"We have...
Antonio Conte's Inter Milan take on Real Madrid in tonight's Champions League clash in a game the coach describes as like a final with both sides needing a win. "For us it represents a final, after the defeat in Madrid and the two previous draws there are not many solutions," Conte said at San Siro.
*'No escape'*
"We have...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources