Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Over 2.5 goals at Lille vs AC Milan 10/11 for Thursday’s Europa League contest

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Competition: Europa League Market: Over 2.5 goals Odds: 10/11 @ 888sport in what could prove to be another high-scoring contest in midweek, Lille will welcome AC Milan to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Thursday night. Starting with the hosts, making a thumping return to winning ways over the weekend, Lille managed to land a 4-0 romp […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mikel Arteta calls for VAR to be introduced into Europa League [Video]

Mikel Arteta calls for VAR to be introduced into Europa League

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has called for VAR to be introduced into the EuropaLeague as soon as possible. The Gunners may have been comfortable 4-1 winnersover Molde on Thursday night to maintain their..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Lennon: Performance the focus against Lille [Video]

Lennon: Performance the focus against Lille

Neil Lennon says the focus will be on Celtic putting in a good performance against Lille in Thursday's Europa League group game.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:33Published
Mourinho promises more from Carlos Vinicius after impressive Tottenham bow [Video]

Mourinho promises more from Carlos Vinicius after impressive Tottenham bow

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has promised more to come from striker CarlosVinicius and even floated the prospect of him playing alongside Harry Kane.The Brazilian was handed his debut in the Europa..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published