Rodriguez and Vydra sign new Burnley deals Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra have signed new deals with Burnley, it has been officially confirmed. Born in Burnley, Rodriguez came through the youth ranks at the club and was promoted to the first team in 2007. His path so far has led through loan spells with Scottish side Stirling and Barnsley, and he joined […] 👓 View full article

