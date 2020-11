You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ferrari - A Formula 1 kind of Wednesday



This was a day to remember for Robert Shwartzman, Callum Ilott and Mick Schumacher at the Fiorano track. The Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) students each had a run behind the wheel of a 2018 Ferrari.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:54 Published on October 6, 2020