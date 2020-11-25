Global  
 

Paolo Di Canio tipped for Celtic job, while Simon Jordan says Eddie Howe is 'not a good candidate' to replace under-fire Neil Lennon

talkSPORT Wednesday, 25 November 2020
Paolo Di Canio has been tipped as a shock candidate for the Celtic job. Current Hoops manager Neil Lennon is facing calls to step down from the Parkhead hotseat, after an unconvincing start to the season from the nine-in-a-row champions. The boss was already facing pressure after his team’s failure to qualify for this season’s […]
