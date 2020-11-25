No one can replace MS Dhoni: KL Rahul still in awe of the former Indian skipper
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () KL Rahul donned the gloves and captained Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020, drawing immediate comparisons to the legendary MS Dhoni. Ahead of India's series against Australia, Rahul said that someone of Dhoni's stature can't be replaced.
Indian batsman wicket-keeper KL Rahul ahead of 1st ODI against Australia said that legendary Indian cricket captain "Mahendra Singh Dhoni's place cannot be filled." MS Dhoni had announced retirement in August via Instagram post. India will clash with hosts Australia on November 26 at SCG.
