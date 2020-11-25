Southampton v Manchester United team news: Two United defenders doubtful as Paul Pogba mystery continues
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () Manchester United make the trip to high-flying Southampton on Sunday lunchtime. United edged past West Brom last weekend while the Saints, who have impressed this term, drew with Wolves. The Red Devils could have a defensive headache on their hands for this game with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof doubts. Luke Shaw is still out […]
Manchester United might need as much as 12 points to qualify for the Champions league knockout stages and they cannot afford any slip-ups against Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.