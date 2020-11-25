Southampton v Manchester United team news: Two United defenders doubtful as Paul Pogba mystery continues

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Man Utd's Fernandes reliance is dangerous'



Nigel Reo-Coker tells the Football Show that he worries for Manchester United if Bruno Fernandes gets injured. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:04 Published 4 hours ago Fernandes double helps United avenge Istanbul defeat



Bruno Fernandes scores a double to help Manchester United topple Istanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford in the Champions League. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:47 Published 13 hours ago Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Manchester United's form after rousing win against Istanbul Basaksehir



Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the press following histeam's 4-1 win at home against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.United got back on track at an empty Old.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published 16 hours ago