Diego Maradona dead: Argentine football legend and one of game’s most iconic players passes away aged 60

talkSPORT Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, according to reports in Argentina. The Argentine football legend – one of the most colourful and controversial characters in the history of the game – is understood to have suffered a cardiac arrest in his homeland. Maradona had only recently left hospital where he underwent surgery […]
